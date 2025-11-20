Moscow and Beijing discuss military applications of AI

Russia and China conducted consultations in Moscow regarding the military applications of artificial intelligence (AI), the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the sides exchanged detailed views on the specified topics, "with particular attention paid to cooperation both in bilateral formats and on multilateral platforms, including the Group of Governmental Experts of the High Contracting Parties related to emerging technologies in the area of lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS)."

As noted by the ministry, the meeting confirmed a high level of mutual understanding on the subject.