Moscow and Washington have channels of communication - Lavrov

"We have permanent channels of communication with the Americans," Sergey Lavrov said.

He noted that Russia expects the U.S. to present the version of President Donald Trump’s Ukrainian settlement plan that has reportedly been coordinated with European partners and Ukraine.

"We are awaiting from them the version they consider to be an interim one in terms of completing the phase of coordinating this text with the Europeans and the Ukrainians," Sergey Lavrov said.

The Kremlin appreciates Washington's position, which is actively aimed at contributing to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.