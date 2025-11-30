NATO delegation visits Armenian Foreign Ministry

A meeting took place in Yerevan between Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan and a NATO delegation led by Irene Fellin, the Secretary General's Special Representative for Women, Peace, and Security, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported on December 1.

Discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of Armenia-NATO relations. The parties exchanged views on implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1325 "Women, Peace, and Security", as well as Armenia's Third Action Plan.

Both sides expressed their commitment to continuing joint efforts to deepen cooperation between Armenia and NATO.