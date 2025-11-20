New Putin-Trump contact remains on agenda

The issue of arranging another meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump is still on the agenda, and the search for a way forward continues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

"I wouldn't rule anything out. The matter of the next meeting between the leaders is on the agenda. We need to ensure that such a meeting has substantive content. We cannot allow ourselves to deviate from the framework agreed by the leaders in Anchorage," Sergey Ryabkov said.

The senior diplomat stressed that the Americans understand Russia's approach very well, as the logic behind it through various channels and at all levels has been repeatedly explained.