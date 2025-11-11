No survivors in Turkish C-130 plane crash

Turkey's defence ministry said that all 20 soldiers were killed in the crash of its military aircraft in Georgia yesterday.

The C-130 plane took off from Azerbaijan's Ganja airport for Turkey and crashed in Georgia on Tuesday.

Ankara said Turkish and Georgian authorities began inspections at the site, in the Sighnaghu municipality of Georgia's Kakheti district.

The Turkish Defence Ministry released a list of the 20 soldiers killed in the crash.

Turkish Defence Minster Yasar Guler on Tuesday spoke to his Georgian and Azerbaijani counterparts, as well as Azerbaijan's chief of staff, to discuss search and rescue operations.