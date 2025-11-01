Vestnik Kavkaza

OPEC+ countries to continue increasing oil production

OPEC+ intends to continue increasing oil production. At the last two meetings, the alliance agreed to increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day.

OPEC+ countries intend to agree on another minor increase in oil production for December, sources familiar with discussions informed ahead of today's meeting of the world's largest alliance of oil-producing countries.

According to these sources, the agreement provides for December increase of production quota by another 137,000 barrels per day. In total, OPEC+ countries have increased their production quotas by over 2.7 mln barrels per day since April of this year.

