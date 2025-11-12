Oman Air delays Moscow-Salalah route launch by three weeks

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) confirmed the postponement of Moscow-Salalah direct flights, with the new inaugural flight now scheduled for December 27 instead of the originally planned December 6.

The postponement is due to Russian tourists' interest in vacationing during the New Year's season.

Multiple Russian tour operators report stronger booking patterns for late December and January Oman beach packages compared to early December.

"Initial package tour sales to Salalah revealed strongest demand for New Year and January travel when pricing becomes more competitive, with minimal interest for early December departures",

Intourist stated.