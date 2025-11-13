Pashinyan: Construction of Zangezur Corridor in Armenia to begin with power lines and gas pipeline

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated infrastructure development for the Zangezur Corridor project was addressed during talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 2 in Copenhagen, held alongside the European Political Community summit.

"I will not hide it, we discussed this issue with the President of Azerbaijan in Copenhagen, and initially came to the conclusion that the construction of power lines and the gas pipeline would be the fastest approach",

Nikol Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism that subsequent negotiations would further substantiate these plans, affirming that no obstacles impede the Zangezur Corridor's implementation, also known as the TRIPP project.

"There are no obstacles to the project's implementation",

Nikol Pashinyan said.