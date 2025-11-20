Pashinyan meets with Kazakh Parliament Speaker

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Kazakh Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov in Astana, the PM's office said in a readout.

The parties exchanged views on issues of regional importance.

"They expressed confidence that the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan would create new opportunities for the development of cooperation and for the promotion of trade and economic ties in the region," the statement reads.

Pashinyan and Koshanov praised the active cooperation, noting with satisfaction the intensive nature of inter-parliamentary ties.