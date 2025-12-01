Vestnik Kavkaza

Pegasus flight diverted to Aktau due to dense fog conditions

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A Turkish airline Pegasus flight, en route from Istanbul to Aktobe, made an emergency landing in Aktau, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Due to Aktobe's fog conditions, the aircraft landed in Aktau... The situation remains stable",

Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Approximately 40 Russian citizens were among the passengers, with airline arrangements to transport them to Aktobe on December 3.

Aktobe continues experiencing challenging weather conditions, resulting in delayed flights from Almaty and Astana.

 

