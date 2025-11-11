Armenia has no intentions to reject Russian grain in favor of the Ukrainian one, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, commenting on information of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that Yerevan will reject Russian grain for political considerations in favor of Ukrainian one.

"This cannot be so. This is an absolute misapprehension," Pashinyan said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on an SVR report about Armenia's plans to buy grain from Ukraine instead of Russia.

"SVR reports are never baseless," Peskov said.

At the same tine, the spokesman stressed that Russia continues to advance cooperation with Armenia both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of integration processes.