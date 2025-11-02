Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan: what do we know

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif early on Monday, killing at least 20 people, injuring hundreds and damaging the city's historic Blue Mosque, authorities said, with the death toll likely to rise.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at a depth of 28 kmnear Mazar-e Sharif, a city of around 523,000 famous for its shrines and historic sites.

At least 20 people were killed and over 500 were injured, Afghan Health Ministry spokesperson Sharfat Zaman said, but officials warned the toll could rise as rescue teams reached remote villages in the worst-hit provinces of Balkh and Samangan.

"Our rescue and health teams have arrived in the area, and all nearby hospitals have been put on standby by the leadership to treat the injured," Zaman said.

The UN mission in Afghanistan said it was on the ground supporting rescue efforts, Reuters reported.

The earthquake damaged part of the Blue Mosque, considered one of the holiest sites in Afghanistan and believed to be the burial site of the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammad, Balkh province spokesperson Haji Zaid said. The current structure was built in the 15th century.

The quake disrupted power across the country, including to the capital Kabul, national power supplier Da Afghanistan Breshna Company said.

The USGS said "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread".

A shallow magnitude 6.0 quake, the deadliest in recent Afghan history, struck this year on August 31 in the country’s east, killing more than 2,200 people.