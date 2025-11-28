Public sector salaries in Georgia to be increased starting January 1

Public sector workers in Georgia will receive from 10% to 20% salary increase. The pay increase is expected on January 1, 2026.

Employees of public sector organizations in Georgia will receive higher salaries starting January 1, 2026.

According to the country's draft budget for 2026, civil servants, law enforcement officers, and ambulance workers will receive a 10% increase to the salary.

Education workers will receive a more significant increase, with salaries set to rise by 20%. School employees will also receive the increase.