Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with EU

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the potential for restored relations with the European Union during an interview with Natalia Krolevich, Editor-in-Chief of Nomad TV.

"If they suddenly decide to return, please do. I've said many times that we are not opposed. We are open to everyone, we are ready to work with everyone, but, of course, taking into account the current realities",

Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state emphasized that Moscow is always open to peaceful dialogue with its European partners, if they demonstrate the same attitude.