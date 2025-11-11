Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin, Tokayev signed Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Astana

Putin, Tokayev signed Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Astana
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took relations between Russia and Kazakhstan to a new level by signing the Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

The leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Astana.

The Kremlin emphasized that the signing of the document is of great importance in the context of developing relations between the two countries. The high level of the declaration is enhanced by its signing at the level of heads of state.

Russia has bilateral strategic partnerships with Iran, China, North Korea, Venezuela, and Indonesia.

85 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.