Putin, Tokayev signed Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Astana

The leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Astana.

The Kremlin emphasized that the signing of the document is of great importance in the context of developing relations between the two countries. The high level of the declaration is enhanced by its signing at the level of heads of state.

Russia has bilateral strategic partnerships with Iran, China, North Korea, Venezuela, and Indonesia.