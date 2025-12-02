Putin and Witkoff hold meeting in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff held a meeting in the Kremlin on December 2.

The meeting on the Ukrainian settlement started at 19.40 local time and lasted for nearly five hours.

The Russian side was also represented by presidential aide Yury Ushakov and special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev. The U.S. side - by U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Yury Ushakov said the meeting was very useful, constructive, and very informative. According to him, several options for a settlement plan in Ukraine were considered, not specific formulations.

After the first version of Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, Russia received four more documents, they were discussed at the Kremlin meeting.

"There was a document containing 27 points. We naturally reviewed it. However, we didn’t work on the wording, and there were no discussions with our American colleagues about it. Then we received several more documents, namely four documents that were also discussed at the meeting today," Ushakov said.

The aide noted that all these documents relate to a long-term peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

He added that there is no compromise plan for Ukraine yet, some American ideas are acceptable for Russia, some are not suitable.

Ushakov said that contacts would continue “at the level of representatives, aides and other representatives, in particular with these two people who arrived in the Kremlin today”.

According to him, the sides agreed not to get into details about the negotiations.

Trump-Putin meeting

The Russian presidential aide said that the meeting between Putin and Trump "depends on the progress to be made on this path".