Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed a bold new initiative at the CSTO summit: a comprehensive, large-scale weapons enhancement program aimed at fortifying the alliance’s military capabilities.

Highlighting the proven effectiveness of Russian arms in real combat scenarios, the Russian leader emphasized Moscow’s commitment to supporting its CSTO partners.

"Russia will continue to work closely with its allies on all matters related to strengthening the CSTO's military potential," Putin said.

He noted that Moscow plans to work in concert with fellow members to create a new CSTO anti-terrorism strategy during its chairmanship.

The Russian president added that Moscow would keep working with its partners in the organization to identify and eliminate terrorist groups and cells, and cut off their funding channels.

Putin also put forward a proposal to host an international expert panel next year, focusing on the establishment of a system of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia.

The Russian president stressed that over the past decade, the CSTO has evolved into "a respected regional structure" that "reliably ensures security and stability throughout the Eurasian Region, safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states."