Rafael Grossi nominated as candidate for UN secretary general

Argentina has officially proposed chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi as candidate for United Nations Secretary General, the country’s foreign ministry said.

"The Republic of Argentina has the honor to propose Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General, as candidate for UN Secretary General in 2027-2031," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the IAEA chief has demonstrated "the ability of promoting political dialogue amid conflicts and serious international crises," which makes his a right candidate for UN secretary general.

The election itself is expected to take place in late July 2026.