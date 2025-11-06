Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on anniversary of Karabakh war victory

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the fifth anniversary of the Karabakh war Victory Day.

The head of state expressed hope that the constructive steps undertaken within the peace process launched after this glorious Victory will culminate in a lasting agreement.

"I believe that a stable and peaceful environment in the Caucasus will contribute to the prosperity of the entire region and further enhance the strategic importance of the Caucasus in global politics," Erdoğan said.

According to him, the progress achieved in the rapid revival and reconstruction of the liberated homeland is commendable.

"On this landmark anniversary, Türkiye, which considers Azerbaijan’s sorrow as its own sorrow and its joy as its own joy, feels great pride in witnessing the confident progress achieved by brotherly Azerbaijan both in the region and beyond," Erdoğan said.

The head of state stressed that the Baku-Ankara high-level relations founded on the “One nation, two states” principle and unbreakable bonds of brotherhood drawing strength from their common destiny, grow ever stronger.

"Our allied relations, built upon a solid foundation and the unique collaboration we demonstrate across all sectors, have become one of the most important pillars of regional peace, trust and stability," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader expressed confidence that the achievements attained by Azerbaijan under Ilham Aliyev's leadership will continue to make significant contributions to the prosperity of the region.