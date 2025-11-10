Rubio and Fidan discuss Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Washington to discuss the ceasefire in Gaza and next steps to ensure stability in the region, the U.S. State Department reported.

"The United States and the Turkish delegation reiterated their continued support for efforts to return Israeli hostages and achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza," the statement reads.

The Turkish FM said the Ukraine conflict was also on the agenda.

"We had lengthy discussions on this matter. That is, what can be done at this critical juncture to end this war? What role can Türkiye play? How can we work with the U.S. on this issue? Our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has some views on this matter," Fidan said.

At the meeting Marco Rubio emphasized U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for all NATO allies to stop purchasing Russian energy, the U.S. State Department added.