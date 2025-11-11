Russia-Turkey trade and economic ties developing steadily - MFA

Russia and Turkey have not yet resolved all issues related to mutual settlements affected by sanctions, Russia's charge d'affaires ad interim in Turkey Alexey Ivanov said on the sidelines of the 16th Asian Conference of the Valdai international discussion club held in Istanbul.

"Unfortunately, these problems have not yet been fully resolved. As you know, they were caused by the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed against our country," Ivanov said.

According to him, intensive negotiations on this matter are underway.