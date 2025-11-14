Russia forecasts to have 5 mln foreign visitors in 2025

The number of foreign tourists with hotel accommodation in Russia is expected to approximate 5 million this year, Russia's Economic Development Minister Dmitry Vakhrukov said.

"We have tourist flow indicators in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry national project, which are showing the number of tourists using collective means of accommodation, i.e. hotels. That is a separate statistics form. Currently, we estimate that about five million tourists will have visited Russia by the end of 2025," Vakhrukov said.

According to data from the border agency of the Federal Security Service, Russia recorded more than 1.28 international visitor arrivals in the first 9 months of 2025, most of them from China.

Among non-CIS countries, the biggest number of tourists come from China, Saudi Arabia, India and the United Arab Emirates.