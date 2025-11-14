Russia increases fertilizer supplies to the EU

EU countries purchased 5% more fertilizer from Russia this year, despite tariffs imposed by Brussels.

Russia increased fertilizer supplies to EU countries by 5% in the first 9 months of 2025. Moscow earned over €1.3 bln on fertilizer exports, Eurostat informs.

Export supplies were a record high since 2022. The paradox of the situation is that EU countries imposed tariffs in July, but they had no impact on export figures.

What’s interesting is that Poland, which has been at the forefront of the EU's anti-Russian policies, was the most active buyer of Russian fertilizers (37% of total supplies). The country was also the main purchaser last year.