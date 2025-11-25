Russia receives last version of U.S. peace plan - Kremlin

Moscow has received several versions of the peace plan for a settlement in Ukraine proposed by Washington through unofficial channels, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The peace plan has not yet been discussed in detail with anyone. We saw it, it was passed on to us, but there haven't been any discussions yet," Ushakov said.

According to him, the proposals required "truly serious analysis, serious discussion".

"Some aspects can be viewed positively, but many require specialised discussion among experts," Ushakov said.

The diplomat noted there are several versions, some of which can even be confusing.

"Let's just say we've received some of the latest versions," Ushakov said.

He said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin that there has not been any substantive discussion between the sides yet, adding that contacts between Russia and the U.S. continue.