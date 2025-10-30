Russia's Denis Manturov arrives in Beijing

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov arrived in the capital of China, Beijing, on Saturday morning, his secretariat reported.

During the visit, he will hold the 12th session of the Russian-Chinese investment cooperation commission in the Great Hall of the People, China’s parliament.

Denis Manturov and Ding Xuexiang are co-chairmen of the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation.

A number of bilateral documents are planned to be signed on November 1.

Ten years ago, the Russian-Chinese entrepreneurs committee was created under the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian-Chinese committee and commission on investment cooperation are currently considering 86 projects worth a total of 18 trillion rubles.