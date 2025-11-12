Russia still ready for summit with U.S. - Lavrov

Moscow is still ready for a Russia-U.S. summit in Budapest, with contacts between the sides continuing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are still ready to hold the second Russian-U.S. summit in Budapest, if it really relies on the work on Alaska results," Lavrov said.

According to the top Russia diplomat, the date has not been agreed, but Russian-U.S. contacts continue, TASS reported.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Moscow and Washington should explore new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation.