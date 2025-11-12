Russia still ready for summit with U.S. - Lavrov

Moscow is still ready for a Russia-U.S. summit in Budapest, with contacts between the sides continuing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We are still ready to hold the second Russian-U.S. summit in Budapest, if it really relies on the work on Alaska results," Lavrov said.
According to the top Russia diplomat, the date has not been agreed, but Russian-U.S. contacts continue, TASS reported.
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Moscow and Washington should explore new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation.
"We have very, very brilliant horizons waiting ahead. And we are losing time, we are losing money, we are losing profits," Peskov said.