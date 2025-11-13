Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia third by share in EU gas imports value

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia ranked third in the total value of gas imports of the European Union as of the end of January - September 2025 with the share of 16.1%, according to Eurostat.

In total, the EU purchased gas from Russia to the amount of 10.6 bln euro, which is 1.6% higher in annual terms, TASS reported.

The United States topped the list with its LNG supplies - 29.5% and 19.4 bln euro. Algeria is second with the share of 16.13% and deliveries totaling 10.6 bln euro.

Norway is fourth with the share of 12.3% and 8.1 bln euro. The United Kingdom took the fifth place (7%, 4.5 bln euro).

