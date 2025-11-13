Russian Central Bank Governor: Russian Economy recovered despite 2022 shocks

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina stated that Russia's economy has recovered quickly despite contrary expectations for 2022.

Nabiullina emphasized the economy’s resilience during her address at the 2025 Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan.

"Despite the enormous shocks of 2022, the economy has recovered relatively quickly",

Elvira Nabiullina said.

Current Russian inflation stands at 7.98%, with a key rate of 17% annually. In July 2022, inflation reached 15.1% while the key rate was 9%, before being raised to a record 21%.