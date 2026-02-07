Russian economy is stable - Mishustin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin assessed the current state of the Russian economy.

"(The state of the economy - the editor's note) is, first and foremost, stable... Quite stable",

Mikhail Mishustin said.

The Prime Minister assured that the government is fulfilling all its social obligations and will continue to do so.

He added that a key priority has been a targeted effort to curb inflation through specific measures coordinated with the Bank of Russia. As a result, inflation has fallen below the annual forecast of 5.59%.