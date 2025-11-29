Russian judoka Tasuev claims silver medal at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

Russian judoka Abdul-Kerim Tasuev won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The Chechnya-born judoka defeated four opponents before losing to a Canadian sportsman François Gauthier-Drapeau in the final.

Tasuev's medal adds to his previous achievements including two Russian Championship medals and European Championship gold.

Let us note that this medal was the third for the Russian team at the tournament. Earlier, Ayub Bliev won gold, and Murad Chopanov got silver.

The event represents the Russian judo team's return to competing under the national flag and anthem after previously participating under a neutral status.