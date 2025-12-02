Satellite built by Azerbaijani schoolchildren launched into space

The first satellite built by Azerbaijani schoolchildren has been successfully launched into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, head of the SPACE Academy of Azercosmos Imran Mukhtarov said.

This small-sized PocketQube satellite was created by 7th-9th grade pupils as part of the National Satellite Innovation competition.

The satellite is a PocketQube satellite. Its dimensions are 5 x 5 x 5 cm, and it weighs approximately 250 g. Durable materials, including aluminum alloys and carbon composites, are used for its assembly, ensuring the necessary mechanical strength and thermal stability.

The “Azerbaijan’s Victory” satellite will conduct baseline tests in orbit, collect telemetry data, and provide pupils with hands-on experience in satellite operations even after launch.