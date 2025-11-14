Sea freight traffic in Azerbaijan increased by 8%

Azerbaijan recorded an increase in sea freight traffic in 2025. However, passenger traffic decreased by 12%.

Sea freight traffic in Azerbaijan increased over the first 10 months of 2025. The country shipped and received 7.7 mln tons of cargo, 560,000 tons more than in 2024. This increase amounted to almost 8%, the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

The oil-related cargo accounted for almost 50% of the total cargo volume.

Nearly 200 mln tons of cargo were transported in the country in the first 10 months of the year, with sea freight accounting for approximately 4%.