Shoigu and Chinese FM to meet in Moscow today

Today, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold consultations on strategic security issues in Moscow, a Russian Security Council spokesperson said.

"The Russian delegation will be headed by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu, and the delegation of the People's Republic of China will be led by member of the Politburo, head of the Office of the CPC Central Committee for Foreign Affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the statement reads.

The parties will discuss topical issues of international and regional security, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as cooperation in the military and military-technical fields, interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services.