Simonyan ready to visit Baku at any time

Alen Simonyan stated that he has not yet received any offers to visit Azerbaijan. However, he emphasized his readiness to visit the neighboring South Caucasus republic.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan expressed his readiness to visit Azerbaijan at any time. He made the relevant statement in parliament on November 26.

"I am ready to travel to Azerbaijan at any convenient time. I intend to invite my colleague to Armenia in any format,”

– Alen Simonyan said.

He emphasized that he has not yet received any offers to visit the neighboring South Caucasus republic. However, he added that he would consider such an offer if it was received.