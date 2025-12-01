Sochi allocates 150 million rubles for landslide damage repairs near airport

In Sochi, near the International Airport, work is underway to mitigate the aftermath of a major landslide, the city administration's press service reported.

According to the information, a section of the road has sustained significant damage. Initial response includes installation of 36 bored piles and temporary road surfaces across the affected zone.

The damaged section spans 150 meters requiring comprehensive reconstruction efforts.

"Over 150 million rubles have been allocated from the budget for these purposes. The work is proceeding strictly according to schedule, with completion scheduled for March 2026",

Sochi Administration reported.

Authorities additionally plan enhanced preventive measures including major infrastructure upgrades and landslide protection systems to mitigate future risks.