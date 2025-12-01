Special Envoy Witkoff heads to Russia - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, is en route to Russia, White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt said.

She recalled that Witkoff held talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida the day prior.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin’s meeting with Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Moscow on Monday. The key topic is the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including U.S. proposals on the matter.