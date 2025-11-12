Tokayev: no external challenges could shake Kazakh-Russian ties

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared the inviolability of friendly and trusting relations between his country and Russia.
Speaking at a state reception on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, the Kazakh president said that the republic is interested in a strong, stable and prosperous Russia.
"Kazakhstan, as Russia's closest ally and reliable friend, is sincerely interested in a strong, stable, prosperous Russia," Tokayev said.
The Kazakh leader stressed that no external challenges can shake the solid foundation of mutual trust between Moscow and Astana.
"The talks that took place have once again shown that no external challenges can destroy, or even shake, the solid foundation of mutual trust between Russia and Kazakhstan," Tokayev said.