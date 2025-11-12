Tokayev: no external challenges could shake Kazakh-Russian ties

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared the inviolability of friendly and trusting relations between his country and Russia.

Speaking at a state reception on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, the Kazakh president said that the republic is interested in a strong, stable and prosperous Russia.

"Kazakhstan, as Russia's closest ally and reliable friend, is sincerely interested in a strong, stable, prosperous Russia," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh leader stressed that no external challenges can shake the solid foundation of mutual trust between Moscow and Astana.