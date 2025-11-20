Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for removing Armenia transit restrictions

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for the decision to lift restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia, the Kazakh President told the media following talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Thus, in November this year, the first batch of Kazakh wheat, amounting to 1,000 tons, was delivered to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan," Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan is ready to supply high-quality grain products and other goods to Armenia regularly.

Tokayev also confirmed Astana's interest in joining the International Route of Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Project.