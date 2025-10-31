Trump counts on long-term trade deal with China

The United States counts on reaching a long-term trade deal with China, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"The deal with China is going to be wonderful. It's going to be long lasting," Trump said.

According to the U.S. leader, he really got along with Chinese President Xi Jinping very well. He referred to the October 30 bilateral meeting with the Chinese leader on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea.

"We're going to have a great relationship with them, I think, for a long period of time," Trump said.

The U.S. president noted that he would eliminate all fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing acts to curb exports of the drug and precursor chemicals used in its production.