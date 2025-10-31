Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump mum on whether Hungary to be exempt from anti-Russian sanctions
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. President Donald Trump did not specify whether Washington will make an exception for Budapest from its anti-Russian sanctions.

"He has asked for an exemption. We haven't granted one, but he has," the U.S. president said, referring to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, while talking to journalists.

"Viktor, he is a friend of mine. He has asked for an exemption," Trump said.

The U.S. leader once again dodged the question of whether Washington was ready to grant Budapest’s request.

Earlier, Orban said he intended to convince Trump of the need for a number of exemptions from U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia in the energy sector during his meeting in Washington on November 7.

