Trump refuses to attend G20 summit in South Africa

© Photo: the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said that South Africa should be removed from the G20 and that he will not attend the country's upcoming summit.

“For generations, Miami has been a haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa,” Trump said.

According to him, what's happened in South Africa is bad.

Trump has repeatedly accused South Africa of confiscating land and treating "certain classes of people very badly," calling it "a massive human rights violation."

Trump issued Executive Order 14204 in February, directing federal agencies to facilitate the resettlement of white South African Afrikaners, described as "victims of unjust racial discrimination," and to cut U.S. aid to South Africa. The South African government has rejected Trump's claims.

The G20 Johannesburg Summit is planned for November 22-23.

