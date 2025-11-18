Türkiye to normalize ties with Armenia after Baku-Yerevan peace deal signed

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s policy on normalizing relations with Armenia.

He was responding to questions from lawmakers during discussions on his ministry’s 2026 budget at the Turkish Parliament's Planning and Budget Committee.

“When Azerbaijan and Armenia sign a final peace agreement, we will be ready to normalize relations with Armenia. We have declared this before,” Fidan said.

The diplomat said Azerbaijan and Armenia had initiated an agreement in Washington. He said that once Armenia signed the final agreement with Azerbaijan, Türkiye would also open its border gates with Armenia.