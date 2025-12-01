Turkey detains 121 FETÖ suspects

Turkish authorities detained 121 suspects linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in nationwide operations over the past two weeks, with 58 of them formally arrested, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced.

The minister said the suspects were allegedly active in the group’s military secret structure, its student network and its judicial infiltration structure. Authorities also detained several individuals for disseminating pro-FETÖ propaganda on social media.

Yerlikaya noted that 29 additional suspects were placed under judicial control and legal proceedings for the remaining detainees were ongoing.