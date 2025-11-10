Turkish Football scandal: over 1000 players suspended

Turkish football has been rocked by one of the largest corruption and betting scandals in its modern history with authorities arresting eight individual including first-division club president amid explosive allegations of illegal gambling and match-fixing.

A court in Ankara ordered the detention of Eyupspor president Murat Ozkan and seven other on Monday as part of sweeping investigation into widespread betting activity across the country’s professional leagues.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced it has suspended 1024 player across all divisions pending disciplinary hearings.

Among them are 27 player from the Super Lig including members of reigning champions Galatasaray, Besiktas and several other top-flight clubs.

The announcement also confirmed that fixtures in Turkey’s second and third divisions have been postponed for two week while emergency executive meeting of the TFF board is scheduled for Tuesday.

The scandal comes just weeks after the TFF suspended 149 referee and assistant referees when internal investigations revealed that many were actively gambling on football matches.

While FIFA has been formally notified, the TFF is seeking emergency measures to prevent the disruption of league competitions and safeguard its professional structure.