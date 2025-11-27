Sergey Naryshkin visited Türkiye to discuss a number of issues related to the Ukrainian settlement. The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service visited the republic on Thursday.

Yesterday, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, visited Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on November 28.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, the Turkish Foreign Minister noted that the Ukrainian settlement was discussed during the visit.

"Yesterday, the esteemed Mr. Naryshkin was in Ankara, where he briefed us on Russia's position on the plan (the US initiative on Ukraine – editor's note). There are developments on this topic, and we have assessed all of them,”

– Hakan Fidan said.