UN Security Council adopts resolution on Trump's Gaza plan

The UN Security Council has adopted a U.S. draft resolution supporting U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

Of 15 UN Security Council members 13 voted for the document, while Russia and China abstained.

The text of the resolution says member states can take part in the Trump-chaired Board of Peace envisioned as a transitional authority that would oversee reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza. It also authorizes the international stabilization force, which would ensure a process of demilitarizing Gaza, including by decommissioning weapons and destroying military infrastructure.

Trump celebrated the vote as "a moment of true Historic proportion" in a social media post.

The Hamas movement rejected the UN Security Council resolution and reiterated that it will not disarm.

Russia, which holds a veto on the Security Council, earlier signaled potential opposition to the resolution but abstained from the vote, allowing the resolution to pass.

Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia argued that the resolution "is reminiscent of colonial practices and the League of Nations".

China's UN envoy Fu Cong shared similar concerns, describing the resolution as "vague and unclear on many critical elements." According to him, Palestine is barely visible in it.