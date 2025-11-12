U.S. issues more Iran-related sanctions

The U.S. sanctioned individuals and entities in several countries related to their support of Iran's ballistic missile and drone production, in the latest attempt to pressure Tehran.

A total of 32 individuals and entities based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, Hong Kong, India, Germany and Ukraine that operate multiple procurement networks are being targeted in Wednesday's designations, the Treasury Department said.

"These networks pose a threat to U.S. and allied personnel in the Middle East and to commercial shipping in the Red Sea," the statement reads.

The U.S., its European allies and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear program as a veil for efforts to try to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.