U.S. refuses to attend G20 summit in South Africa

Representatives from the United States will not attend the upcoming summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) in Johannesburg held under South Africa’s chairmanship, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue," Trump said.

According to him, it is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa.

"I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!" Trump said.

The G20 summit will be held in Johannesburg on November 22-23. The U.S. said earlier that Trump will not go to Johannesburg and the U.S. delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance.