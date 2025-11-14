Vestnik Kavkaza

Witkoff plans to meet with Hamas leader
© Photo: the White House website

U.S. envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff is planning to meet with chief negotiator of Hamas Khalil al-Hayya soon, according to sources.

A meeting between Witkoff and al-Hayya would underscore that the Trump administration is interested in keeping a direct line of communication with Hamas, New York Times reported.

The exact date that the U.S. envoy plans to meet with al-Hayya is still not clear. One of the topics Witkoff intends to raise with the senior Hamas official is the cease-fire in Gaza.

Witkoff and al-Hayya have met before. The first known time was in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in October before the signing of the cease-fire deal.

