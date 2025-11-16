Vestnik Kavkaza

World Cup qualifying tournament 2026: France defeat Azerbaijan

The match between Azerbaijan and France was held in Baku as part of the 6th round of the 2026 World Cup European Zone qualifying tournament. The French team secured a 3-1 victory.

The Azerbaijani national football team opened the scoring. Renat Dadashov found the net in the 4th minute, giving Azerbaijan an early advantage.

The French national team has equalized the score in the 17th minute. The goal was scored by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The second French goal was scored by Maghnes Akliouche in the 30th minute.

The French national team scored their third goal in the 45th minute. The goal resulted from an own goal by the Azerbaijani national team’s goalkeeper.

